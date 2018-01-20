The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are searching for a teenage boy who has been missing for five days after disappearing from his home in Ealing .

Dylan Foster, a 15-year-old boy, was last seen on Monday (January 15), according to a spokesman from Missing People.

Launching an appeal for information on Dylan's whereabouts, the spokesman said: “Dylan, we are here for you whenever you are ready.

“We can listen, talk you through what help you need, pass a message for you and help you to be safe.”

Anyone with information on Dylan's whereabouts can reach Missing People's 24-hour confidential service by calling or texting 116000.

You can also join the appeal for Dylan's safe return by visiting this website .

(Image: Missing People)

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .