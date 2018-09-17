Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The scumbag who was caught on camera stealing a charity collection box for a police officer battling cancer has been jailed.

Thomas Colley, 33, from Hounslow , was sentenced to 26 weeks imprisonment at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on Monday (September 17).

CCTV footage showed the callous theft of the donations for the 'Just Jade' appeal - which hopes to raise £250,000 so a Hounslow-based police officer can receive specialist cancer treatment in the US.

Mum-of-one Jade Goffin was given less than two years to live after being diagnosed with breast cancer and was told she won't live to see her daughter Eva's eighth birthday.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

She has 3c triple negative breast cancer, a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

In May this year, Jade began suffering from a persistent headache and a CT scan soon revealed that she was now suffering from seven metastatic brain tumours.

Due to the location and number of tumours, Jade was told surgery to remove them is not an option in the UK. Now, she and her family are desperately trying to raise funds needed for treatment in the US.

Without the specialist treatment available in Boston, Jade may only have one year to live due to the cancer spreading to her brain.

(Image: Jade Goffin)

The incredible fundraising efforts of the campaign has seen nearly £110,000 raised so far - but on September 2, a charity collection bucket for ‘Just Jade’ was stolen from the bar area at the Lord Clyde Public House.

PC Lou Roberts, of West Area Media and Communications, said: “This was a heartless act where a charity bucket was stolen. We would like to thank the support of the local community with assisting us in locating the person involved, resulting in his conviction.”

The donation box, estimated to have contained over £100, was stolen by Colley from the pub on Inwood Road at around 1pm.

Colley pleaded guilty and received a 26 week prison sentence, £200 compensation to be paid to the ‘Just Jade’ charity, £115 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

To donate to help Jade afford the potentially life-saving treatment, click here . Donations will also be accepted at The Sun pub, in Hanworth Road.

Click here to find out more about triple negative breast cancer.