Scrubs Lane was partially closed in Brent because of flooding on Sunday morning (June 24).

Heavy traffic is expected in the area as Scrubs Lane is closed southbound at Harrow Road and reduced to one lane northbound.

The road is flooded near the junction of Harrow Road, according to TfL and pictures from the scene show it completely submerged in water.

According to TfL the flooding is due to a burst water main.

Motorists have been warned to expect delays in the area and 220 buses to Wandsworth have been diverted from Scrubs Lane as emergency water works to fix the main are ongoing.

People unable to get the 220 bus from Scrubs Lane have been advised to board the bus at Harlesden High Street or Wood Lane.

