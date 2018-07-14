The video will start in 8 Cancel

Beverage brand Schweppes is recalling one of its tonic water products due to a manufacturing fault which "may cause injury" to customers.

The company is recalling 1783 600ml glass bottles of tonic water "on a precautionary basis" because there have been reports that the bottle caps pop off unexpectedly.

According to a spokesman for Food Standards Agency (FSA), there is a risk that the bottle caps may pop off without warning, which "may cause injury".

No other Schweppes products besides the 1783 bottles are known to be affected.

Advice on the FSA website states: "If you have bought any of the [affected] products, carefully release the pressure from the bottle by pointing away from the body at arm’s length.

"Return the product to where it was purchased or contact Schweppes customer careline."

You can contact the Schweppes careline on 0800 227711.

Which bottles are being recalled?