Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

After a West Drayton mum claimed she was "horrified" to discover her six-year-old autistic son was being made to wear a fluorescent bib at school, a charity has spoken about the importance of preventing autistic children from "feeling misunderstood and isolated."

Schools and parents should work together to meet the needs of the 70% of children and young people on the autism spectrum in mainstream education, according to The National Autistic Society (NAS).

Joanne Logan, 42, says she was "fuming" when she realised her son, Charlie, was being made to wear a bright yellow bib in the playground so teachers at Cherry Lane Primary School "knew where he was."

While the school claims Ms Logan was previously informed about the bib, she says she only became aware of it when Charlie mentioned it to her.

Speaking to getwestlondon last month, Ms Logan described the school's actions as "disgusting" and "discrimination."

Ms Logan said: "It's just not right - it's massive discrimination!

(Image: Joanne Logan)

"Looking back on it I think the classroom teacher mentioned a bib during the week - but I didn't really think about it, it didn't click until Charlie said something.

"When he came home he said about wearing a bib at break times - and I was like, "Oh? - what kind of bib?" and he told me it's silver and yellow, and he said: 'My teachers have said I have to wear a bib so that they know where I am at break times'."

She added: "I knew during lunch break he's not always allowed out because he has been accused of hurting the other children, I know there's an issue there which the school have to work with me on."

(Image: Joanne Logan)

"But they seem to think the best way to deal with it is to make him wear a bib so that teachers know that he's autistic.

"I wasn't informed about this by any means! - They decided to do this and it's disgusting - it's discrimination!"

Following a meeting with between Ms Logan and the school's headmaster, Steve Whitehouse, at the end of February, a decision was made that Charlie would no longer have to wear a bib.

In a statement to getwestlondon Chief Executive of the National Autistic Society, Mark Lever, said: "We're really sorry to hear about this situation, and the distress it's clearly caused Charlie and his mum.

"While we don’t know the full details of what happened here, we understand that high-vis bibs have been used in some mainstream schools to identify vulnerable children during busy break times, for instance if there is a risk of them running out of the school.

"Over 70% of children and young people on the autism spectrum are in mainstream education and many of them grow up feeling misunderstood and isolated. We’d strongly advise that schools work closely with parents to develop the best approach to meet each child’s unique needs – and avoid doing anything which could add to their sense of isolation. Parents are experts in their own children and their insight is invaluable.

"We understand that the family and school are working on a resolution, which is exactly the kind of close communication we’d want to see."

In a statement to getwestlondon Cherry Lane Primary School said Ms Logan was previously informed about the bib and defended its use of "visibility tabards" in the playground.

A Cherry Lane Primary School spokesman said: "Decisions made concerning the welfare of all Cherry Lane pupils are done so on an individual needs basis.

"We always have their safety at the forefront of our practice to ensure that some vulnerable children are constantly supported. Visibility tabards (reflective vests) are used for a variety of reasons in our playground.

"Parents are always consulted prior to actions taken regarding the individual needs of their children.

"Should a parent change their mind regarding our practice, we work with them accordingly."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android.