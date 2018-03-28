The video will start in 8 Cancel

Another incident of schools being sent threatening emails has been confirmed in London and elsewhere across the country.

Schools across the UK were placed on lockdown after a message threated children would be "run down and shot", according to a report by Mirror Online.

It included Beavers Community Primary School in Hounslow , which said pupils were sent home early on Wednesday (March 28) due to an "emergency".

Concerned parents received a text message from the school, based in Arundel Road, asking them to collect their kids.

The message, sent though the 'Teachers2Parents' text messaging service, read: "Due to an emergency, school will be closing at 1pm today.

"Main gate will open at 1pm for you to collect your children."

A member of staff at Beavers School said they were "really busy with all the calls that are coming in" and refused to comment on the incident.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: "The Met has received a number of reports relating to malicious communications sent to schools across London on Wednesday March 28.

"These are currently being treated as hoaxes.

"There is no evidence to suggest that this is terror-related."

Schools in Durham, Cambridge, Suffolk and the West Midlands have also been affected, while numerous other police forces confirmed they were aware of the situation.

These latest reports of malicious communications came nine days after schools across the UK were evacuated due to hoax bomb threats.

A 19-year-old man was arrested by Hertfordshire Police in Watford on Wednesday March 21 on suspicion of blackmail and making malicious communications.

In a statement made after the arrest, a National Crime Agency spokesman said there was "no credible threat to the emails" received last week.

