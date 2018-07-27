Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Conservative councillor in Ealing has claimed that, contrary to the perception that schools are strapped for cash, many in the borough actually have an excess of funds.

At a council meeting on Tuesday (July 24) Labour councillors claimed Ealing schools will have lost £7.4 million in overall funding between 2015 to 2020 - equivalent to £173 per pupil.

A motion tabled by Councillor Yvonne Johnson, cabinet member for education, claims that a third of class sizes have increased, many staff have been lost and funding for the most vulnerable pupils, known as high needs block funding, is inadequate.

However, Conservative councillor David Millican hit back saying the council was relying on information provided by the unions.

He said the government's National Funding Formula means Ealing schools got an extra £7m for 2018/19 which he said means "every single school" saw an increase in funding and said many primary schools in his wards actually have extra pots of cash left over at the end of the financial year.

He also pointed to the three new high schools that are being built in the borough - Ealing Field High School, Ark Soane High School and Ada Lovelace High School, as a measure of the government's success.

Councillor Johnson claimed schools under local authority control had been shown to do better than academies - a type of school favoured by recent Conservative governments - but Cllr Millican pointed to the example of Acton High School, a local authority school which is currently being assisted by a senior member of staff from Featherstone Academy.

Cllr Millican's amendments were in the end overruled and the council passed the motion to "resist the govenment's ongoing cuts to school budgets and to call for more funding to be directed".

It also resolved to support the coalition of trade unions campaigning against funding cuts and academisation and to call on the government to fully fund a pay increase for teachers as recommended by the School Teachers' Review Body.