Cardinal Road School in Feltham is one of many across the country evacuated following reports of a bomb scare on Monday morning (March 19).
Parents have been advised to collect their children "as soon as possible."
A message sent out by the school to parents shortly after 10am read: "Following an incident at Cardinal Road School we have been advised to evacuate the building.
"Please collect your child as soon as possible."
Schools across the UK have reportedly been evacuated after hoax threats were made.
The threats say that a bomb has been placed on school grounds and it will be detonated if demands are not met.
A number of schools in London have been evacuated and Northumbria Police confirmed a large number had also received threats.
The threats are believed to have come from the United States and have been made across the UK.
A Northumbria Police spokesman said: "We have received reports from a large number of schools in our region they they have received threatening emails.
"The emails inform the school that a bomb has been placed on the grounds and will be detonated if they don't hand over cash.
"Detectives have looked into the emails, which appear to originate from the US, and can confirm there is no viable threat.
"Schools have been visited by police to reassure them that the incident is being treated as a hoax and address any concerns.
"We take all incidents of this nature extremely seriously and an investigation into the emails in question is underway."
Minecraft gamer feud behind bomb hoax
Smearing a rival’s Minecraft server was the motive for 24,000 bomb hoax emails sent to schools in the UK, Sky News reports.
Officers visited Harrow schools
'Parents not told of bomb threat'
“All I knew was that there was an incident”
Not terror-related
The Met say it is treating the bomb threats sent to schools as a hoax.
Scotland Yard also stresses “it is not terror-related”.
Bomb threat "being treated as a hoax"
Metropolitan Police said the bomb threats that led to school evacuation across London is “being treated as a hoax.”
Echelford Primary school parents told children won't be evacuated
Parents with children at Echelford Primary School were sent the following message: “Echelford parents: Following news announcements we will NOT be evacuating the school and we are liaising with the local authority.We will keep you updated of any changes.”
Which areas are affected
Here’s a look at the schools and areas affected by the bomb scare.
Hammersmith and Fulham school closure
Hammersmith and Fulham Council say “there has been one closure” in the borough as a result of the bomb threat.
Hillingdon schools affected
getwestlondon understands schools in Hillingdon have been included in the bomb threat.
'More than 400 schools received threat'
More than 400 schools received hoax bomb threats, the Mirror reports.
Bomb threat 'likely to be hoax' but remains under investigation
30 Ealing schools affected
Getwestlondon understands that 30 schools in Ealing have been affected by the bomb scare.
Bomb email
Police: "We have to look at these things carefully"
Metropolitan Police is working hard to establish the nature of the bomb threat that led schools across the country to be evacuated on Monday morning.
While is appears likely the email sent to schools was a hoax, Metropolitan Police confirmed it is still working to establish the nature of the threat.
A Met spokesman said: “We have to look at these things carefully”.
Schools affected in west London boroughs
getwestlondon has contacted councils across the area to see if schools in their boroughs have been affected by the bomb scare.
We have heard back from Hounslow, who told us at least eight schools have been affected, and Ealing, who reported some of its schools received threatening letters.
Kensington and Chelsea Council does not believe any school in its area is affected.
We are still waiting to hear back from Hammersmith and Fulham, Hillingdon, Harrow and Brent Councils.
350 schools already closed today due to weather
More than 350 schools are already shut today due to the severe weather over the weekend.
Number of schools affected not confirmed
Metropolitan Police is not yet able to confirm the number of schools affected by the bomb scare. A Met spokesman said: “It’s a problem affecting most of the country, we’re looking into it but can’t confirm the number of schools affected at the moment.”
Has your school been affected?
Ealing schools "received a letter"
According to Ealing Council schools in the borough have also been affected by a reported bomb threat.
An Ealing Council spokesman said: “We know that schools have received a letter. They are aware of it and will be vigilant. Police will visit each school that has reported receiving a threat. Schools remain open at this time.”
What to do if you see a suspicious package
School in Tolworth evacuated
Our Lady Immaculate Catholic Primary school in Tolworth was evacuated.
Metropolitan Police statement
Metropolitan Police is investigating “reports of communications made to a number of schools” in London
Cardinal Road School parents told to collect children "as soon as possible"
A message sent out by Cardinal Road School to parents shortly after 10am read: “Following an incident at Cardinal Road School we have been advised to evacuate the building.
“Please collect your child as soon as possible.”
Hounslow Council confirms EIGHT schools affected
A Hounslow Council spokesman said: “Several schools are affected in Hounslow. Initially we thought it was isolated to one school. But there are eight to date in Hounslow that we are aware of. I can’t say if they have all been evacuated. “We are monitoring the situation very closely, and working with the police and taking our lead from them. “Schools have their own protocol in place and its up to them how they respond.”
EIGHT schools in Hounslow have been evacuated
Hounslow Council confirmed eight schools in the borough have been affected by the reported bomb threat.
What we currently know
Schools across the UK, including west London have been evacuated amid reports of a bomb scare on Monday morning (March 19). Northumbria police confirmed schools were being evacuated following hoax bomb threats, The Mirror reports.
Police said a “large number” of schools have received threatening emails demanding cash
The threats are believed to have come from the United States and have been made across the UK.