Cardinal Road School in Feltham is one of many across the country evacuated following reports of a bomb scare on Monday morning (March 19).

Parents have been advised to collect their children "as soon as possible."

A message sent out by the school to parents shortly after 10am read: "Following an incident at Cardinal Road School we have been advised to evacuate the building.

"Please collect your child as soon as possible."

Schools across the UK have reportedly been evacuated after hoax threats were made.

The threats say that a bomb has been placed on school grounds and it will be detonated if demands are not met.

A number of schools in London have been evacuated and Northumbria Police confirmed a large number had also received threats.

The threats are believed to have come from the United States and have been made across the UK.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: "We have received reports from a large number of schools in our region they they have received threatening emails.

"The emails inform the school that a bomb has been placed on the grounds and will be detonated if they don't hand over cash.

"Detectives have looked into the emails, which appear to originate from the US, and can confirm there is no viable threat.

"Schools have been visited by police to reassure them that the incident is being treated as a hoax and address any concerns.

"We take all incidents of this nature extremely seriously and an investigation into the emails in question is underway."

We will be bringing you all the latest updates as they come in.

You can set up your app to see news and events from your area, and receive notifications for any breaking news.

It's available to download, for free, from the App Store or Google Play for Android .