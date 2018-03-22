The video will start in 8 Cancel

A teenager has been arrested after a huge bomb hoax closed hundreds of schools across the UK.

A 19-year-old man was arrested by Hertfordshire Police in Watford on Wednesday (March 21) on suspicion of blackmail and making malicious communications.

In a statement made after the arrest, a National Crime Agency (NCA) spokesman said there was "no credible threat to the emails" received this week.

"We understand parents' and teachers' concerns but stress there was no credible threat to the emails schools received," the spokesman said.

"However, we are taking the communications extremely seriously.

"As this is a live investigation we are unable to comment further."

Thousands of schoolchildren were collected by parents on Monday (March 19) after numerous schools received threatening emails, warning of a student on the premises with a bomb.

At least eight schools in Hounslow were known to have been affected, with Ealing Borough Council confirming the area was also targeted.

Cardinal Road School, in Feltham, was one of many across the country evacuated and parents were advised to collect their children "as soon as possible".

In a statement on Monday, a Met Police spokesman said: "Police are investigating reports of communications made to a number of schools across London today."

The bomb threat affected schools across the UK, with Northumbria Police confirming officers received a number of calls about the hoax in "many of [the] region's schools".

