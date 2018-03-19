The video will start in 8 Cancel

A bomb threat lead to schools across the country, including west London, being evacuated on Monday morning (March 19).

Police are still working to establish the nature of an email sent to schools saying "a bomb has been placed on school grounds and it will be detonated if demands are not met."

Schools in Feltham were among those affected and parents at Cardinal Road School and Victoria Junior School were told to collect their children "as soon as possible" shortly after 10am.

Many parents were alerted to evacuations via the Primary Site schools app but some claim they were told not told why.

Speaking to getwestlondon a Victoria Junior School mum, Sarah Kareen Stacey, described collecting her eight-year-old girl and 10-year-old boy from the school.

The 38-year-old full-time mum said: "It was like a race of who could get to school to pick their kids up first.

"But the school dealt with it amazingly - the evacuation was so calm and collected - the kids didn't seemed worried at all. You could see the panic on some of teachers' faces though and of course parents were panicking too."

She added: "We weren't told anything about the email or why the evacuation had happened by the school - all we knew was that there was an 'incident' - lots of people thought there had been a gas leak."

Metropolitan Police says the scare is a hoax and not terror-related.

getwestlondon understands schools in Hounslow, Hillingdon, Harrow and Ealing and Westminster were among more than 400 across the UK targeted.

Victoria Junior School has been contacted for comment.

If you know of an affected school please email goolistan.cooper@trinitymirror.com.

