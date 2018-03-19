The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 15-year-old schoolgirl has been reported missing from Feltham.

An appeal to locate Tia Chick was launched by Hounslow MPS on Monday (March 19).

Officers said on Twitter: "Tia Chick age 15yrs #missing from #Feltham, we need your assistance to locate Tia so that we can confirm she is safe and well."

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 18MIS011152.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .