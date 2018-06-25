The video will start in 8 Cancel

A schoolboy is recovering in hospital after being struck by a bus in Harrow town centre.

The boy, aged 12, is believed to be in a non life-threatening and non life-changing condition in hospital after the incident outside Debenhams in Station Road on Monday morning (June 25).

Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service were called to the scene shortly before 9am, and Station Road was closed off to traffic on Monday morning.

Photos shared on the Fixit Harrow Facebook group show several buses inside the police cordon as well as police cars and ambulances at the scene.

A spokeswoman for Metropolitan Police confirmed the driver of the bus had stopped at the scene and that no arrests have been made in connection with the crash.

As well as road closures, several buses were diverted from their routes through the town centre, including the 114, 140, 183, 186, 258 and 340 services.