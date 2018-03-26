Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An ex-Harrow schoolboy who stabbed his female neighbour to death in a frenzied attack at her home has reportedly been spotted on day release - despite a judge warning that it may never be safe to release him.

Schizophrenic William Jaggs stabbed 25-year-old fashion designer Lucy Braham 66 times and tried to saw her in half during the horrific incident at her Harrow-on-the-Hill home, in September 2006.

The pupil at the £30,000 a year school was detained indefinitely at Broadmoor Hospital in July 2007 after he admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility, Mirror Online reports.

During his sentencing, Judge Mr Justice Bean warned him: "You should realise that it may never be safe to release you."

However, Jaggs was reportedly pictured on a shopping trip to Primark near his secure mental hospital in Oxford while on a supervised trip during his day release, according to The Sun and occasionally cross-dresses, going by the name 'Gillian'.

He was reportedly transferred to medium-security Littlemore Mental Health Centre in Oxford from high-security Broadmoor in 2015.

The Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Littlemore, said it was unable to comment on individual patients.

A spokesman told Mirror Online: "The Trust works with the Ministry of Justice to help patients to safely rehabilitate and recover, including extremely careful monitoring of risk to ensure the safety of both the patient and wider public.”

Lucy's father Jason Braham said he was concerned by reported sightings of Jaggs but was told by probation officials he was being readied for eventual release, The Sun reported.

He told The Sun: "They were meant to keep me in the loop and called to tell me that if he behaved he could be out in about four years.

“I was told he’d first be allowed to walk round the grounds then allowed out under supervision — but it would take years and be done step by step.

“So hearing he’s already out wandering about in a dress is alarming.”

In a statement made when Jaggs was detained indefinitely back in 2007, Mr Braham said: "We trust in the expertise of doctors and others to make sure he (Jaggs) is never freed while he poses a threat to another human being."

Jaggs and Lucy lived a few doors apart near Harrow School but did not know each other well.

Jaggs, who had been stealing from the school and his parents to buy cocaine and LSD, was given a year off from studying English at Oxford University to sort himself out, the court heard.

He had been trying to sell a kitten to neighbours when he knocked on Lucy's door on September 14 last year and forced his way into her home.

Jaggs knifed Lucy 12 times in the chest, 33 times in the back, five times in her legs and 16 times on her arms.

She also had wounds to her lungs, liver and kidneys.

