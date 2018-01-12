The video will start in 8 Cancel

There have been more than 60 cases of scarlet fever reported in west London during the festive season, new figures have revealed.

In the six weeks to Sunday (January 7), 62 suspected cases of the contagious disease were reported in the area, said Public Health England (PHE).

According to PHE, the number of reports is much higher than in the same period in the previous five years.

There were 43 cases reported in 2016/17, and just 20 in 2015/16.

Ealing has seen the highest number of reports, with 14, followed by 12 in Brent.

The figures are up from nine and seven, respectively, in the same weeks in 2016/17.

The condition, which can affected anyone, is more prevalent between the months of December and April.

Characterised by a distinctive pink rash, the illness can cause sore throats, headaches and high temperatures, as well as swelling of the tongue.

Symptoms develop within a week of being infected.

Nationally across England and Wales, 2,507 suspected cases of the fever were reported to PHE in the last six weeks.

The number of reported scarlet fever cases in England and Wales is at its highest level for this time of year since 2010/11, when only 304 cases were reported.

Scarlet fever was a leading cause of infant death in the past.

For more information on scarlet fever visit the NHS website.

