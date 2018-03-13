The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A petition signed by more than 22,000 people which aims to halt the closure of “vital services” at Ealing and Charing Cross Hospital has been presented to the government.

The “Save Our Hospitals” petition, launched by the leaders of Ealing and Hammersmith & Fulham councils last year, was handed to the Department of Health by campaigners and councillors on Friday (March 9).

Calling on the government to prevent the closure of hospital services, including the busy A&E departments at both hospitals, the petition was signed by 22,363 residents.

Campaigners delivered the petition to Jeremy Hunt before he considers the NHS’s business case for the downgrade of Ealing Hospital and new out-of-hospital care in the borough.

Ealing Council leader Julian Bell said: “In October 2013, Jeremy Hunt told the House of Commons that both Ealing and Charing Cross hospitals would keep their A&Es.

“But the plans being progressed by the NHS show neither hospital will accept blue-light ambulances.

“There will be no critical care, no surgery on-site and no specialist consultant-managed A&Es, leaving only urgent care centres to treat cuts and bruises at these hospitals.

“If approved, we believe that the Secretary of State's promise will have been broken.

“We are urging Jeremy Hunt to listen carefully to the concerns raised by the tens of thousands of Ealing and Hammersmith & Fulham residents who have signed this petition."

(Image: Tony McEvoy)

Over the past six years, there has been significant opposition to changes in hospital services, with thousands of people taking part in marches in both boroughs.

Earlier this year an independent survey, commissioned by the councils, showed that the proposed urgent care centres do not meet residents’ definition of an A&E.

More than 90% believe that an A&E should be open 24-hours every day of the year, that it should deal with life-threatening injuries and have full resuscitation facilities.

The same percentage believed A&Es should accept patients from blue-light ambulances and that it should admit patients to hospital for surgery.

On top of that, 80% believe A&E should be managed by specialist consultants.

According to a spokesman for Ealing Council, the proposals for both Ealing and Charing Cross hospitals “meet none of these criteria”.

(Image: TMS)

Councillor Hitesh Tailor, Ealing Council's cabinet member for health and adult services, said the area already has some of the “worst performing A&E waiting times in the country”.

He added: “If A&Es at Ealing and Charing Cross close it will put more pressure on the same services that have been under severe strain this winter despite the heroic efforts of doctors and nurses.

“Any decision to replace the remaining A&Es in this area with an urgent care centre would be ludicrous given the local population is rising.

“And to close 500 beds across the region makes no sense and must be stopped.”

(Image: Rupa Huq MP)

The councils are particularly concerned that local people will be forced to travel further with longer ambulance journey times and longer waits in A&Es.

Last year a report by the King’s Fund and the Nuffield Trust on London’s STPs found that the capital needs 1,700 extra acute beds by 2021 to cope with increased demand.

A spokeman for Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust said: “Plans to develop Charing Cross as a ‘local hospital’ were paused in 2016.

“Since 2016, we’ve committed over £20 million for building improvements and new imaging and radiotherapy equipment at Charing Cross.

"We’ve also developed new services and employed extra doctors, nurses and other healthcare staff. More investment is already planned for 2018 and 2019, including an expansion of the A&E department.”

London North West Healthcare NHS Trust has been approached for comment.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .