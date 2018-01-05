The video will start in 8 Cancel

A woman has been hospitalised with life-threatening injuries after being struck by an Audi while standing at a bus stop in Twickenham .

At 7.55pm on Thursday (January 4), Metropolitan Police was called to Sandycoombe Road to reports of a serious collision involving a car and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 40s, who was standing at a bus stop, was rushed to a central London hospital by London Ambulance Service .

She remains in a critical condition with life-threatening injuries and her next of kin are aware.

The driver of the vehicle involved, an Audi Quatro, stopped after the collision and was also taken to hospitals for non-life-changing injuries.

A spokesman for Metropolitan Police said no arrests have been made and enquiries continue.

The force's Serious Collision Investigation Unit is investigating and is appealing for anyone who saw the collision, and the moments before it, to come forward.

Anyone with information regarding the collision can call 020 8543 5157.

