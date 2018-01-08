The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman struck by a car while waiting at a bus stop has died from her injuries.

The pedestrian, in her 40s, was standing in Sandycoombe Road in Twickenham on Thursday (January 4) evening when the collision occurred.

She suffered critical injuries and died in hospital on Saturday afternoon (January 6).

Met Police, which has renewed its appeal for information, says next of kin have been informed.

Officers were called to the scene at 7.55pm following reports of a collision involving an Audi Quattro, and the woman was taken to a central hospital by ambulance.

(Image: Google Maps)

The driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene and was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries that are not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made and police from the Met's Serious Collision Investigation Unit are continuing with its investigation.

They are asking anyone who saw the collision, or what happened moments before it, to get in touch by calling 020 8543 5157 or via Twitter @MetCC.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.