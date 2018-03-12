The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A missing Hounslow man has not been seen for three days and police are growing increasingly worried.

Renewing the appeal to trace 67-year-old Sandeep Sharma on Monday (March 12), Hounslow police said they are "very concerned".

Mr Sharma was last seen when he went to bed at 9pm on Friday (March 9) at his Hounslow home.

He was first found to be missing on Saturday (March 10) at around 3am, police said.

He is of medium build with white hair and is thought to be wearing a black coat with white shoes.

(Image: Met Police)

He is known to frequent local roads but officers have been unable to find him.

Anyone who has seen Mr Sharma is asked to contact officers at Hounslow via 101 or @MetCC.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .