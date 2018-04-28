Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Supermarket giant Sainsbury's is recalling a range of pet food pouch selections because they may contain "high levels of vitamin D" which "should not be consumed over long periods of time."

The products may contain a vitamin D level which exceeds the maximum recommended intake, according to a spokesman for the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

Although high levels of vitamin D fed to a pet over a short period of time should not cause concern, long-term effects may include lethargy, stiffness, vomiting, diarrhoea or excessive urination.

A spokesman for FSA said: "If you have bought any of the above pet foods you should stop feeding your pet with these products and return the food to where you bought it for a full refund.

"If you have concerns that your pet may be showing symptoms of illness after eating one of the affected products then you should seek immediate veterinary advice."

Products being recalled

1. Adult Complete Nutrition in Jelly - 12 x 100g.

2. Adult Complete Nutrition in Gravy - 48 x 100g.

3. Adult Fine Flakes in Jelly - 48 x 100g.

4. Adult Complete Nutrition in Gravy - 12 x 100g.

5. Puppy Complete Nutrition in Gravy - 12 x 100g.

6. Adult Farmhouse Kitchen in Gravy - 12 x 100g.

7. Adult Farmhouse Kitchen in Jelly - 12 x 100g.

8. Adult Fine Flakes in Jelly (meat) - 12 x 100g.

9. Adult Fine Flakes in Broth - 12 x 100g.

10. Adult Fine Flakes in Jelly (meat/fish) - 12 x 100g.

All Best Before dates are affected by the recall. No other ’s products are known to be affected.

Sainsbury's said: "We have identified that some batches of our pet food pouch range have higher than specified levels of vitamin D that should not be consumed over long periods of time.

"We are asking customers who have bought this product not to use it and return it to the nearest Sainsbury's store where they will receive a full refund.

"No other products are affected by this issue, and we apologise for the inconcenience this has caused."