Packets of granulated sugar are being recalled from Sainsbury's, Poundland and Iceland over fears they may contain small pieces of metal, it has been announced.

The company supplying the sugar to the supermarkets, under the brands Whitworths and Sainsbury's own brand, has released a statement on the recall.

They said: "We have identified the possible presence of small pieces of metal in a number of batches of the products.

"As a precautionary measure, we are asking all customers who have bought the product to check the website and if they have an affected batch code, not to consume it, and to return it to their nearest store where they will receive a full refund.

"No other products or batch codes are affected by this issue, and we apologise for the inconvenience this has caused."

The affected products

Whitworths Granulated Sugar 5kg - batch codes FS02U81783 and FS02U81853.

Whitworths Granulated Sugar 1kg - batch code F201U81873.

By Sainsbury's White Granulated Sugar 1kg - batch codes F404U81693, F404U81702, F404U81712, F404U81713, F404U81703, F201U81733, F201U81762, F201U81763, F201U81772, F201U81773, F201U81782, F201U81783, F201U81792, F201U81793, F201U81802, F201U81803, F201U81832, F201U81833, F201U81842, F201U81843, F201U81852, F201U81853, F201U81862, F201U81863, F201U81872, F201U81973, F201U81983, F201U81993, F201U82002, F201U82003, F201U82013, F201U82042, F201U82043 and F201U82052.

By Sainsbury's White Granulated Sugar 5kg - batch codes FS02U81693, FS02U81703, FS02U81713, FS02U81723, FS02U81772, FS02U81773, FS02U81782, FS02U81783, FS02U81833, FS02U81842, FS02U81843, FS02U81852, FS02U81862, FS02U81863, FS02U81872, FS02U81902, FS02U81903, FS02U81912, FS02U81913, FS02U81922, FS02U81942, FS02U81943, FS02U81972, FS02U81973, FS02U81983, FS02U81993 and FS02U82003.

By Sainsbury's White Granulated Sugar 500g - batch codes F401U81772, F401U81773, F401U81782, F401U81783, F401U81792, F401U81802, F401U81972, F401U81973, F401U81982 and F401U81983.

If you have purchased any of the above items, do not eat them. Instead, return the product to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.