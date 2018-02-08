The video will start in 8 Cancel

A school playground altercation in which a Safer Schools policeman kneed a pupil in the stomach and punched him has ended with the officer allowed to continue working.

Getwestlondon asked the Metropolitan Police how PC Kehinde Meshe managed to keep his job.

The force initially reverted back to its original statement which stated "PC Meshe acted without self-control and his use of force was wrong," however his "good character" and the "isolated lapse of judgement" led to a final written warning.

On pressing the Met for further comment in relation to the incident, getwestlondon was told "this officer was subject to misconduct proceedings and the panel - led by an independent chair - after hearing all the evidence determined that a final written warning was appropriate."

The spokesman added: "PC Meshe, in relation to this incident, was acquitted of assault after a trial held at West London Magistrates' Court in April 2016."

PC Meshe, based within the Transformation Directorate at Metropolitan Police , the unit tasked with engaging with communities, therefore remains employed by the force.

During the public misconduct proceedings, the panel heard all the evidence in relation to the case in which a 14-year-old was pinned against a wall, then kneed in the stomach.

The boy reacted by hitting PC Meshe in the face, and the on-duty officer punched him back.

The incident happened at a Blackfriars school on April 29 2015, during a playground game in which the actions of a "reckless and disruptive" schoolboy resulted in an altercation, the PC claimed.

Staff at the school had to break up the incident, police said.

In a previous statement released on Wednesday (February 7), Met Police said: "Having considered all the evidence the panel, led by an independent chair, concluded that PC Meshe had acted without self-control and his use of force was wrong.

"They accepted his previous good character and that this was an isolated lapse of judgement.

"They found gross misconduct proven and issued a final written warning."

