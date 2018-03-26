Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cyclists pedalling their way through west London can make use of new routes on quieter and safer roads.

The first sections of quietway routes in Kensington and Chelsea have opened, providing cyclists with convenient cycle routes that avoid busier roads.

Transport for London (TfL) has worked with the Kensington and Chelsea Council to design the route, which forms part of the next part of the capital's cycle network.

It includes Q15, a four kilometre stretch from Belgravia to Earl’s Court .

The route starts near Sloane Square station, before running along backstreets near the King’s Road to South Kensington, passing close to the museums in the area. The route continues along quieter streets to West Brompton, providing a further connection to the Tube at Gloucester Road station along the way.

There is also a four kilometre section of Q2 open in the borough between Bayswater and Wormwood Scrubs, in Hammersmith and Fulham borough . This will be extended to East Acton later in the spring.

(Image: TfL)

Quietways are designed to make cycling more attractive by providing continuous cycling routes away from the busiest roads.

All quietways are clearly marked with purple signs to help cyclists find their way along roads they may never have cycled along before.

They also include new infrastructure including two new ‘parallel crossings’ - allowing cyclists to cross busy junctions without dismounting – and changes to road layouts at Scrubs Lane and North Pole Road, by Ark Burlington Danes Academy in White City, to help reduce traffic speeds and raise visibility for road users.

(Image: RBKC / TfL)

To date, nearly 100km of quietways have been constructed on the capital’s roads and there are plans for a total of 250km.

Nigel Hardy, TfL’s head of programme sponsorship, said: “We’re really pleased to see these new sections of quietway open in the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea.

"Quietways will open up whole new areas of London for cycling and are an important part of our plans to create a healthier, less polluted and more active capital.”

(Image: RBKC / TfL)

Councillor Gerard Hargreaves, head of planning and transport at Kensington and Chelsea Council, said: “Residents are rightly concerned about local air quality and helping more people to cycle is one part of our plan to get people out of their cars, reduce pollution and improve air quality.

"I’d encourage all cyclists, new or experienced, to try out these routes.”

