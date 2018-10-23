Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Mayor of London has pledged to build more than 4,000 new council houses in west London.

The announcement came as part of a billion-pound promise by Sadiq Khan to build 11,000 new council houses across London.

In addition, he promised 3,570 other homes, including those for London Living Rent, a scheme targeted at middle-income Londoners to offer lower rents to help them save for a deposit.

Ealing alone will receive just under £100 million for the construction of 1,138 new council homes, as a key part of the Labour mayor's housing strategy.

Both Sadiq Khan, who himself grew up on a council estate, and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn have made the construction of new council houses a cornerstone of their manifestos in recent years.

The move is an attempt to counter the dramatic decline in housebuilding by London's councils over the last decades.

Where is Sadiq Khan building council houses?

In west London alone, Sadiq Khan is building a total of 4,248 new council, social and affordable houses over the next four years with this pot of government funding.

As well as Ealing, the Mayor has set aside funding for homes in Brent , Hammersmith & Fulham , Harrow , Hillingdon , Hounslow and Kensington & Chelsea .

See the table below to see how many new homes are being built and how much he is spending.

Borough No. of homes Funding allocation Brent 817 £65,610,000 Ealing 1,138 £99,352,000 Hammersmith & Fulham 251 £15,308,000 Harrow 618 £32,144,000 Hillingdon 347 £11,678,000 Hounslow 741 £63,252,000 Kensington & Chelsea 336 £33,600,000 Total 4,248 £320,944,000

London Assembly Member for Hillingdon and Ealing, Onkar Sahota AM, said: “With too many local families priced out of the housing market and stuck in temporary accommodation, it has always been of the utmost priority that we get to grips with the housing crisis as a matter of urgency.

“The Government have sat on their hands when it comes to council homebuilding, which fell flat during the 1990s.

“However, we now have an opportunity with this funding to kickstart an ambitious new building programme and provide the next generation of homes for social rent that our community desperately needs."

What went wrong? - Right to Buy

London's councils built just 2,100 homes over the last seven years, an average of just 300 homes per year, or roughly 10 council homes per London borough every year.

This a stark contrast with the 1970s, where at its peak, London councils built 20,000 new homes a year. All the while, there are tens of thousands of Londoners on council housing waiting lists, says City Hall.

The new council homes will be built over the next four years at social rent levels, said Mr Khan.

The funding comes from a government social rent grant and is being distributed to 26 London boroughs, who are also being encouraged to recycle money from Right to Buy to replace council homes sold off under the policy.

According to Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government figures 306,000 council houses were sold to their tenants at a discounted rate since the policy was implemented in the 1980s.

However since that period, just 62,000 social rent homes have been built by councils.

If successful, it would mean house building by councils will be five times greater over the next four years than the previous four years.

“London’s housing crisis is hugely complex..."

However, despite the announcement, the mayor says that to build all the council, social and affordable housing needed in London, a further £2.7 billion is required every year.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “London’s housing crisis is hugely complex and has been decades in the making. There is no simple fix – but council housing is the most important part of the solution.

"Londoners need more council homes that they can genuinely afford, and local authorities have a fundamental role to play in getting London building the homes we need for the future.

“Today, City Hall is using money we secured from Government to help councils go much further.

“We need at least four times the amount of money we currently get from Government for new social and affordable homes, and we need far greater powers to step in and buy land for new council housing.

"The scale of what I have announced today shows the ambition is there in London to build a new generation of council homes – Ministers now urgently need to step up and go the distance too.”