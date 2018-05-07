Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Mayor of London has said he is doing "all he can" to compensate for the funding cuts to Metropolitan Police .

Sadiq Khan , who was elected in May 2016, made the comment on his Twitter account as London experienced a continuation in the violent crime trend.

Having come under pressure for the increase in violent crimes in London over the last two years, the Mayor said it was in fact "the failure of Government ministers", who have forced the Met to make savings of £600 million since 2010 and are demanding a further £375 billion by 2021.

The Mayor's comments came after three teenagers were shot in Wealdstone High Street on Sunday (May 6). One of the boys, aged 13 was walking with his parents when he was hit by a stray shotgun pellet in the head at around 1.15pm.

A 15-year-old boy took several pellets to the head and is recovering in hospital with what are described as non life-threatening injuries.

A third boy is also believed to have been hit , in the arm, but he escaped the scene before emergency services arrived and closed off the High Street. Later on Sunday, police arrested a 39-year-old man but he was later released under investigation.

At around 9pm on Sunday, a man was stabbed in Buckingham Avenue, Perivale , after allegedly challenging a man who was driving erratically in the narrow residential road.

On Tuesday night (May 1), a man was shot dead near Queensbury Tube station , making him the 63rd suspected murder victim in London. Musician Leon Reid and another man were both shit in Essoldo Way in Brent at around 9pm.

(Image: PA)

But what has Sadiq Khan actually been doing to tackle the rising problem?

Having come under criticism for his handling of the police in London, Sadiq Khan shared the details of some measures he says are being taken to tackle the violent crime epidemic.

Boosting police power - A 120-officer violent crime taskforce was created with additional City Hall funding in February. Targeted patrols and additional stop and search powers for the worst hit areas have been introduced. A £110 million City Hall investment has been made to secure front line police numbers.

A 120-officer violent crime taskforce was created with additional City Hall funding in February. Targeted patrols and additional stop and search powers for the worst hit areas have been introduced. A £110 million City Hall investment has been made to secure front line police numbers. Preventing further violence - A £45 million Young Londoners Fund was created to steer youth away from violent crime. Knife wands have been made available to every school in London which chooses to have them, with 150 taking up the offer so far. The Mayor also invested in his London Needs You Alive Campaign , aimed at young peopl and granted £7 million to projects which tackle youth violence.

A £45 million Young Londoners Fund was created to steer youth away from violent crime. Knife wands have been made available to every school in London which chooses to have them, with 150 taking up the offer so far. The Mayor also invested in his London Needs You Alive Campaign , aimed at young peopl and granted £7 million to projects which tackle youth violence. Tackling gang violence - Young people at risk of or engaged in serious violence can be helped into employment, education or training with the £2 million London Gang Exit scheme.

Young people at risk of or engaged in serious violence can be helped into employment, education or training with the £2 million London Gang Exit scheme. Action plans - The Mayor published a knife crime strategy, developed with help from bereaved families, and each Met Police borough has its own knife crime action plan.

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

However, cost savings at the Met mean police numbers could dip below 27,000, which would be a 19-year low. This would equate to one officer per 326 Londoners, compared to one per 242 just seven years ago.

Dozen of front-station counters across the capital are being closed, with just one in every borough now open to the public. The Met also plans to raise £165 million by selling off much of the force's estate, in addition to £8 million in savings from from the front counters.

Finally, the Mayor has also announced plans for London's 32 Met Police boroughs to merge into 12 Basic Command Units , with one of the first expected to be Ealing, Hillingdon and Hounslow.