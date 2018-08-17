The video will start in 8 Cancel

Sadiq Khan has promised that an entire new woodland will be planted in Yeading in a bid to increase the number of trees in London.

Around 1,500 trees will be planted in a joint partnership between the mayor, London Wildlife Trust and the Environment Agency, in Ten Acre Wood.

The planting is expected to take place on December 1 and 2, when 40,000 trees will be planted simultaneously across 21 boroughs in London.

The work at Ten Acre Wood aims "to create a habitat of wet woodland which will also help to hold and control floodwater," said a London Wildlife Trust spokesman.

City Hall's funding comes from community tree planting grants and is part of the mayor's Greener City Fund.

Mr Khan hopes to increase the the current proportion of London’s land area under tree canopy by 10 per cent by 2050.

Ten Acre Wood previously underwent major work, carried out by volunteers, to build footpaths and improve visitor facilities.

Mr Khan said: “Our much-loved green spaces boost our environment and enhance our quality of life and I’m committed to planting thousands of new trees.

(Image: Oliver Kennedy)

"City Hall want our new woodland funding to help improve our green belt and I’ve written to all London boroughs asking them to nominate suitable sites.

"We are also delivering 40,000 new trees to brighten a range of local parks, buildings and green spaces.

"As we move towards making London the world’s first National Park City I’d encourage everyone to get involved in helping make our city greener and to take part in the mass tree planting this December. ”