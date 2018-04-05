The video will start in 8 Cancel

Celebrities have tested their mettle at one of Hounslow's spookiest buildings.

Celebrity Ghost Hunt was broadcast live from Hanworth Park House in a bid to raise money to restore the Grade II-listed building .

X Factor and Celebrity Big Brother star, Rylan Clark-Neal, hosted the event and broadcast some spine-tingling footage from the house live on Facebook.

Clark-Neal guided celebrities Charlotte Dawes, Bobbi Norris, Duncan James, Olivia Attwood, Nathan Henry and Holly Hagan around the historic mansion in a bid to find spirits from the past.

Clark-Neal broadcast more than two hours of the event, which happened on Tuesday March 20, live on Facebook via a multi infrared feed.

The cameras caught the celebs being spooked and trying to contact spirits of the home's former residents using a Ouija board.

Event organiser, Sam Bennetts, said: "The ghost hunt was a huge success - there was lots of activity.

She added: "The machines we set up to detect spirits wouldn't stop going off and we made contact with some of the house's former residents."

