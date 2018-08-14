The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police have launched an appeal for help to identify a van in connection with the murder of a 68-year-old Russian national in New Malden.

At 10.46pm on March 12, Nikolay Glushkov was found dead at his home in Clarence Avenue, after suffering "compression to the neck".

Mr Glushkov, a retired financial director, was a Russian national who had lived at the address for two years.

A murder investigation was launched on March 16 and since then nearly 300 witness statements and 159 witness questionnaires have been completed.

From the offset, the investigation has been led by counter-terrorism officers, who are retaining primacy for the investigation "because of the associations Mr Glushkov is believed to have had".

Detectives are now releasing CCTV images of a black van they would like to identify to assist with their investigation into the murder in New Malden.

The Volkswagen van was seen in and around Clarence Avenue between 7.30pm and 10.30pm on March 11.

Detectives are keen to identify the van and driver, who they believe could have vital information.

At this stage, there is nothing to suggest any link to the attempted murders in Salisbury of two Russian nationals, nor any evidence that he was poisoned.

There are no wider public health concerns in relation to this investigation, police have added.

Detectives are still appealing for anyone with information that could assist the investigation into Mr Glushkov’s murder.

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information about the van or driver can call police in confidence on 0800 789 321 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.