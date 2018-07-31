Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fast food lovers in Ruislip claim they are too intimidated to eat in McDonald's after a group of UberEat drivers allegedly harassed passers-by, including young girls.

The restaurant in the town's high street has become a talking point on local social media groups after an online petition was created to address concerns.

One resident claimed to have witnessed two young girls run away from a group of men who allegedly work for the popular takeaway service while another "intimidated" customer stated she won't return to the restaurant again until the matter "is resolved".

McDonald's has not yet responded to a request for a comment, however an Uber spokesman confirmed that antisocial behaviour has been reported.

"My daughter feels very intimidated and hates taking her little boy to McDonald's now," posted one resident on a public community Facebook group.

"I felt totally uncomfortable and intimidated - I will not be going back until this is resolved," another commented.

One customer claimed he witnessed two teenagers "run away from a delivery driver" and added: "We've only just got rid of the antisocial behaviour of young people outside of McDonald's, only [for it] to be replaced by this new nuisance."

A petition was posted online in response to concerns. However, it has seen been removed after being deemed to contain "inappropriate content".

After seeing residents' comments on social media, an Uber spokesman confirmed the company was aware of the alleged antisocial behaviour.

"The safety of our customers and the general public is a top priority for Uber Eats," getwestlondon was told.

"We have a zero tolerance policy towards antisocial behaviour and discrimination of any kind.

"If a courier is reported to have engaged in discriminatory or antisocial behaviour in any way, we do take action to remove their access to the Uber Eats app."

Jeremy Wasden, secretary of South Ruislip Residents' Association, is leading a campaign in protest against plans to build a second McDonald's restaurant in Victoria Road.

While he expressed concern over the claims of intimidating antisocial behaviour, he added that it is not the driving factor behind his campaign.

He said: "I'm aware there has been concerns about deliberate and intimidating behaviour outside the restaurant in the high street.

"As a responsible company, I think McDonald's will respond to reports quickly and efficiently - I don't think this will be a long-term problem and I'm sure it will be resolved quickly."

He added that his main concern over plans for a second fast food restaurant was simply its location - as it is directly opposite to Queensmede School.

"It is very close to the school, it is not appropriate. If it was another location, we would consent it."

In a video posted on the residents' association's blog, the father added he does not want to see a "repetition" of the alleged antisocial behaviour seen at Ruislip's other McDonald's.

"There is a healthy eating issue and having a McDonald's on your doorstep makes this a harder message to get across," he added.

"There are schoolchildren who might visit McDonald's before or after school or sixth formers during the day."