The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police in Ruislip are stepping up patrols after residents took to the streets hunting for criminals after a spike in robberies.

Locals patrolled the streets of Ruislip on February 19 in a vigilante effort to find unidentified young men they believe are responsible for the surge in crimes.

That prompted uniformed and plain clothed officers to head out across the town on the evening of February 20 with Hillingdon Police admitting it was because of a "spike in robberies in the Ruislip area".

Neighbourhood and CID teams in Hillingdon have since been working together to investigate the robberies.

Locals have taken to social media to express their concerns about a spate of crimes, with tensions boiling over after various members of a Facebook group reported being victims of muggings.

Members of the 10,000-strong group were outraged at the number of people who had been victims.

The group's administrator, Alan Palmer, spoke to getwestlondon, and said the vigilante patrol could be a "turning point" for the area.

"Hundreds of people came out and said how they feel, having bombarded Boris Johnson and Nick Hurd and [got] no real response," he said.

"It felt like the silent majority waking up and taking matters into their own hands.

"But I can see something serious happening if things continue as they are."

Mr Palmer added: "This is still a nice area, but needs action and needs more police out on the streets.

"It's not the police's fault, it is the politicians who keep cutting the Met's budget and services. We need a police station open in Ruislip 24/7."

Hillingdon Police described Ruislip as a "safe area", adding that "this type of crime and [this] number are extremely unusual".

Residents were also encouraged to join their local Neighbourhood Safety Team ward panel.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .