A man was hospitalised after a van overturned in icy conditions in Ruislip .

The man, believed to be the driver, suffered an injury to his shoulder and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The incident happened in Evelyn Avenue at the junction with Kings College Road at around 9.15am on Wednesday (February 28) morning.

Emergency services, including the police, ambulance and fire service, were called to the incident.

Police said they were called by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) at 9.15am to Evelyn Avenue to reports of a van having turned over.

A Met Police spokesman confirmed a man in the vehicle had pain in his shoulder and was taken to hospital.

A single vehicle was involved in the accident, police confirmed. The vehicle has since been recovered.

London Fire Brigade was called as a precaution. LAS has been contacted for further information.

Motorists are urged to remain cautious on the roads after heavy snowfall has led to icy conditions on the roads.

