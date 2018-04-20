The video will start in 8 Cancel

An illuminated sign got a bit ahead of itself by warning that the car park at Ruislip Lido was FULL at 5am.

While we've no doubt that the popular venue will be busy again on Friday (April 20) - with temperatures forecast to hit up to 23C - we're not so sure it's already full to brimming.

But then again, perhaps keen locals have been up at the crack of dawn to secure their sunbathing spot for the day!

After all, Ruislip Lido was so busy on Thursday (April 19) - the hottest April day in 70 years - that residents couldn't park their cars near their own homes.

One Ruislip man, who snapped a picture of the sign, said: "I couldn’t park near home there yesterday as it was too busy, hence walking past that sign to get my car this morning.

"It could be because the car park was closed at that time, but it still made me laugh - full!"