A young cyclist was rushed to hospital after a collision on a residential Ruislip road left him suffering serious injuries.

Emergency services were called on Wednesday (June 6) to reports of a collision in The Fairway.

Officers were called at approximately 4.05pm to reports of a road traffic collision involving a cyclist and a van, at the junction with Brackenbridge Drive.

The cyclist, a 16-year-old boy, was in collision with a white VW Crafter van.

London Ambulance Service attended and the victim was taken to a central London hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

His next of kin have been informed.

The driver of the van stopped at the scene and there have been no arrests.

Detective Sergeant Cheryl Frost of the Roads and Transport Policing Command (RTPC) said: "I am appealing to anyone who witnessed this collision or the events leading up to it, to contact police.

"We have established that the victim had ridden his bike into The Fairway from Brackenbridge Drive when the collision occurred.

"If you saw anything that could assist, please get in touch."

Police had originally said the victim was a man in his twenties but have since corrected this information.

The Fairway was closed to the public and a police cordon was in place while emergency services dealt with the incident.