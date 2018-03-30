The video will start in 8 Cancel

Three cute critters were heartlessly dumped in park in Brent with nothing to keep them warm but a shoe box.

A member of the public called the RSPCA after they found a shoe box in Queen's Park , with abandoned pet hamsters inside.

Whoever dumped the box had punched air holes into it and loosely wrapped it in tape, leaving it open to the elements, before it was found on Monday, March 19.

Fortunately, the member of the public was able to take the hamsters home, out of the cold, until an RSPCA inspector could arrive.

(Image: RSPCA)

Inspector Callum Isitt said: "We would like to hear from anyone who recognises these poor hamsters or who has any information about how they came to be abandoned.

"They can contact the RSPCA in confidence anytime on 0300 123 8018.

"I have put posters up around the park and in the local area to see if anyone comes forward but if not we will be looking to rehome these hamsters."

(Image: RSPCA)

Hamsters can make wonderful pets but the RSPCA urges anyone thinking of taking one on to do their research, as is the case with any pet, before taking one home.

To help the RSPCA continue to rescue, rehome and rehabilitate animals, visit its website .

