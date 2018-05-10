Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Monarchists, fans of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, or just anyone who likes a street party: Thursday (May 10) is the last chance to ask permission to throw a soiree in Kensington in honour of the royal wedding.



The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea Council has extended the time frame to allow last-minute applications for neighbourhood street parties on Saturday May 19.



Residents have until the end of Thursday (May 10) to submit an application online.



The process allows residents to make plans to celebrate the Royal Wedding while giving prior notice to nearby residents.



A Kensington and Chelsea spokesman said there had been a low number of applications so far.



“The Council is keen for residents to have the opportunity to celebrate.”





Annual floral festival Chelsea in Bloom launches in the days following the nuptials with its ‘Summer of Love’ theme, inspired by the romance of the Royal Wedding, and ‘60s and ‘70s culture.



Residents wanting to hold a street party can apply by filling out the Council’s online form, and more information on street parties in Kensington and Chelsea can be found here.