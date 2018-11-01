Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Royal Mail will open a temporary parcel sorting centre in Greenford - one of six centres across the UK designed to help with the expected flood of gifts over Christmas.

The centres will open in phases during November and will need more than 2,700 employees, including 640 at the Greenford centre, on Green Park Way, alone.

Temporary workers will pre-sort parcels to help the 120,000 permanent postal workers handle the influx of presents, which last year totalled around 149 million parcels during the holiday period.

A Royal Mail spokeswoman said: "This is the eighth year that Royal Mail has opened a dedicated network of parcel sort centres.

"The use of additional temporary parcel sorting centres is now an integral part of Royal Mail’s substantial financial commitment to additional resources at Christmas, to handle the festive mail bag."

At the Greenford centre, applicants will be given a choice of early shifts from 5.45am to 1.45pm, late shifts from 1.30pm to 9.30pm or night shifts from 9.45pm to 5.45am.

The pay ranges from £10.50 to £12.48 an hour and, though most shift patterns are for 20 to 35 hours a week, part time shifts may also be available for those looking to work under 20 hours a week.

The next provisional registration event for the Greenford centre will be held next Tuesday (November 6).

Successful applicants must be comfortable working on their feet for long periods and able to push trolleys weighing up to 250kg.

The other five centres will open in Warwickshire, West Lothian, West Yorkshire, West Lancashire and Cardiff.

To apply, visit the dedicated website here, email Christmas_helpline@royalmail.com or call the automated helpline on 0345 600 1785.