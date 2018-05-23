Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A disgraced Uxbridge vet who continued to practice while on trial for assisting a puppy farming gang may face investigation.

The Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons, the official governing body for vets in the UK, has said that Daniel Doherty's case is being "considered" by the College.

Doherty, aged 49, ran two MyVet24/7 surgeries in Uxbridge and Hillingdon , and between April 2011 and Mat 2017, the surgeries provided nearly 5,000 vaccination records and health cards to farmed puppies.

The dogs were brought in by a Hayes -based gang of puppy farmers who also imported intensively bred dogs from an Irish dealer.

Prosecutor Hazel Stephens told the court on Tuesday (May 22) that Doherty's surgeries would accept the puppies which often came in batches that made it clear they were not natural litters.

On August 20, 2015, MyVet24/7 issued 62 health cards and vaccinations to puppies brought in by the farmers. On December 10, 2015, the gang brought in 63 puppies.

The gang even brought 44 puppies to a single appointment at the vets on April 5, 2016, to get vaccinated and have their cards made.

Prosecutor Hazel Stevens said that the "majority of puppies sold required veterinary treatment, and a number of them died". Some of the puppies fell sick soon after they were bought, with some even taking a turn for the worse during the drive home.

Common illnesses the pets contracted included parvovirus, campylobacter and even giarda, which can be transferred between species, endangering the humans that bought them.

(Image: Philip Coburn)

Doherty, formerly of Wood Lane, Iver Heath, first came under investigation in relation to the puppy farming scandal when customers who bought the sick puppies reported the traders to the RSPCA.

In a joint mission with police in May 2016, the charity swooped on addresses in Bradenham Road, Rosedale Avenue, Coldharbour Lane and Bedwell Gardens, all in Hayes.

They found evidence of puppy farming as well as health documentation for various puppies from MyVet24/7 practices.

Remarkably, Doherty and members of the gang continued their illegal puppy trade for another year, with RSPCA estimating 4,689 puppies were taken to MyVet 24/7 by the gang between 23 March 2011 and 10 May 2017.

(Image: RSPCA)

Since proceedings against the vet started in 2017, he has continued to work at both surgeries, and his lawyer Mr Eissa told the judge that during his four-week trial in March and April this year, Doherty would leave court every day and work through the night at his practices.

The Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons (RCVS) has not yet placed any restrictions on Mr Doherty's license to practice.

Following his conviction in April, the College issued this brief statement: "We are aware of the recent conviction of a vet at Isleworth Crown Court and are investigating the circumstances."

According to its website, the RCVS is responsible for "setting, upholding and advancing the educational, ethical and clinical standards of veterinary surgeons and veterinary nurses."

Doherty was sentenced at Isleworth Crown Court on Tuesday (May 22) to 12 months in prison, suspended for 12 months.

(Image: RSPCA)

Following his sentencing, a Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons spokesman said: "We are aware of the recent conviction and sentencing of Daniel Doherty at Isleworth Crown Court and, now that the criminal proceedings have concluded, we are considering the matter under our concerns investigation process.

"Each case is considered on its own merits."

Judge McDowall, who sentenced Doherty, said he " very much hoped" the Royal College would allow him to retain his license to practice and said he was "obviously a very good vet".

While Doherty avoided jail for his role in the scam, which grossed him an estimated £79,000 over six years, two members of the gang were taken into custody.

Simon O’Donnell, 30, previously of Bradenham Road, Hayes, and Thomas Stokes, 26, previously of Coldharbour Lane, Hayes, both received prison sentences of three years for the same charges, as well as four-month concurrent terms for animal welfare offences.

(Image: RSPCA)

Margaret McDonagh, 27, Simon O’Donnell's wife, received an 18-month community order for three fraud offences

Thomas O’Donnell, 29, previously of Bedwell Gardens, Hayes, who admitted four offences of fraud and three animal welfare offences, was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years.

Thomas' wife Mary McDonagh, received a 12-month community order for one fraud offence.

Edward Stokes, 35, previously of Rosedale Avenue, Hayes, had his sentencing adjourned until June 14.