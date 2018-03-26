The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man from Hillingdon who was on Interpol's most wanted list has been arrested in Bulgaria, according to reports.

Roy Lawrence Piechocki was arrested by Bulgarian police having spent seven years on the run from American officials, reports the BBC .

Piechocki, now aged 56, was wanted on ten counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in the United States.

Interpol, the intergovernmental body which facilitates international police force cooperation, had placed Piechocki on red notice.

Reports suggest he was found in a rented apartment in a block of flats in Veliko Tarnovo, a city in north Bulgaria, and is currently being held in a local police detention centre.

Interpol's website had previously stated that they would look to arrest him "with a view to extradition or similar lawful action".

Bulgarian police are also reported to have confiscated three computers from him.

He was believed to be living in Bulgaria under a fake identity, with false documents.

