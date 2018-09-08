Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

While most of west London will wait until December to celebrate the New Year, Jewish people will celebrate the holiday in style beginning this Sunday evening (September 9) and lasting for two days.

Rosh Hashanah - which translates to "head of the year" - for many is an opportunity to eat a range of traditional sweet foods, such as apples dipped in honey, challah bread with raisins or honey cake, to sweeten the year ahead.

For believers, however, Rosh Hashanah is a day of divine judgement when they are either deemed to have behaved righteously and have their name written into the "book of life" or wickedly, meaning their name is "blotted out of the book of the living forever".

For those somewhere between, the next ten days are a period of repentance to become righteous, ending with a 25-hour fast on Yom Kippur, when the judgements are sealed.

Why "Jewish New Year" is happening in mid-September

Jewish people have a separate calendar based on the movements of the moon, which is slightly shorter than the standard year, meaning that the dates of all holidays moves around slightly from year to year.

Rosh Hashanah marks the start of the month known as "Tishrei" and is thought to be the anniversary of the creation of Adam and Eve.

Days in the Jewish calendar begin at nightfall, which is why the two-day holiday starts on Sunday evening and ends on Tuesday evening. This is because, in the book of Genesis, it says "it was night, and then it was day" when describing the first day of creation.

Yom Kippur, the Jewish day of atonement, occurs ten days after the start of Rosh Hashanah, in order to give those who have not behaved too well - but cannot be considered wholly wicked - enough time to repent of their behaviour.

It is intended to be a period of introspection, during which many Jewish people will reach out to and apologise to those they have wronged over the past year.

Worshippers will try to reconcile themselves with those they have hurt before Yom Kippur, when it is believed that their fate is sealed.

Crucially, while the 25-hour fast, during which they will not eat or drink anything, on Yom Kippur is thought to atone for sins committed against God, Judaism differs from Christianity in that sins committed against another person can only be forgiven by that person, which is what makes murder an "unforgivable" sin.

How Rosh Hashanah is celebrated

Like most Jewish holidays, Rosh Hashanah is primarily an excuse to eat lots of delicious food.

Perhaps the most famous is the late medieval tradition among Ashkenazi (or Eastern European) Jews, in which apples are dipped in honey. Other sweet foods, such as a honey cake called Lekach, are also eaten, all thought to ensure a sweet year ahead.

Other traditional foods include round Challah bread, which represents the cycle of the new year, and pomegranates.

Pomegranates are significant in Judaism because they were thought to have 613 seeds, representing the 613 holy rules or "mitzvot" that Jewish people are meant to follow.

On the second night of Rosh Hashanah, which this year falls on the evening of September 11, new fruits are served and blessed in celebration of the new year ahead.

The blessing recited - the Shehecheyanu - is a common prayer for special occasions which gives thanks for new and novel experiences. It is also customary to eat a fish head to represent the "head" of the year.

The common greeting in Hebrew for the holiday is "Shanah Tovah", meaning "good year", although you can also say "Shanah Tovah Umetukah" to wish someone a good and sweet year.

In Yiddish, the partly German-based language of the European diaspora, you can say "a gut yor" or "a gut gebentsht yor", whereas Sephardic Jews, who originate from Spain and Portugal, say "Tizku Leshanim Rabbot" ("may you merit many years"), to which the answer is "Ne'imot VeTovot " ("pleasant and good ones").

Religious rituals for the Jewish New Year

Depending on their degree of orthodoxy, Jewish people may celebrate both or only one of the two days of the New Year. Often, worshippers will take at least the first day off work, in order to attend a variety of services at their local synagogue.

One of the rituals that distinguishes this time of year, is the blowing of the "shofar", a horn made from an animal horn, usually a ram's, every morning in the month running up to Rosh Hashanah, during Rosh Hashanah services and at the very end of Yom Kippur.

Another ritual, called the Tashlikh, is performed at a large body of flowing water, such as a river or the sea.

Worshippers recite passages from the scripture and prayers while symbolically discarding their sins into the water. Many also throw small pieces of bread in order to represent this casting off. This ritual is a custom and is not mandated by the Torah.