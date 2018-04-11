The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Family and friends of a much-loved member of the English Romany gypsy community, Mary "Sissy" Smith , have paid tribute to her with an incredible floral procession.

Huge crowds gathered among the incredible spectacle in the streets of Hanworth on Wednesday (April 11), as the funeral cortège made its way to St Richard's Church .

Colourful displays included huge commemorative pieces nodding to her favourite things - with floral bottles of Smirnoff vodka and her favourite nail colour, 'Le vernis', displayed proudly.

Born Mary Smith, she was an only daughter who had six brothers, and was affectionately known to friends and family as "Sis" or "Sissy".

"She loved bingo and always knew how to laugh at life", her son, former bare knuckle boxer Joe Smith, told getwestlondon.

After travelling around the south east of England, selling heather, reading palms and following the gypsy lifestyle, she and her husband finally settled with their six children in Hanworth in 1981.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .