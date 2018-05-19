Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pair of robbers who used a stun gun to snatch extremely valuable watches - worth more than £100,000 - off peoples' wrists in Knightsbridge , Kensington and the West End.

Mahdi Palain and Abdelali Triki carried out the central London robberies between August and October 2017, wrestling Rolex, Hublot and Audemars Piguet watches off peoples wrists.

The duo's first victim on August 4, 2017, was a 19-year-old man walking down Rutland Gate in Knightsbridge at around 6pm, when Palain and another man approached him and dragged him to the ground. The second man, who police were not able to identify, ripped the victim's £25,000 Audemars Piguet watch off his wrist.

Palain, aged 26, left a hat and wallet behind at the scene which linked him to the crime.

Palain struck again on August 25, attacking a 16-year-old in Brompton Road, Kensington at around 11.40pm. The teenager's Rolex watch, estimated to be worth around £5,000 was snatched, however Palain again left a baseball cap at the scene of the crime.

Triki and Palain, both of Willingdon Road, Wood Green, worked together to attack a 50-year-old woman in Hans Road, Knightsbridge, just before midnight on September 15. They grabbed the woman's £6,000 Hublot watch, forcing it from her wrist before throwing her to the ground and running off.

At 3am on October 1, the pair attacked an 18-year-old boy who was walking with his friend in Knightsbridge when the duo approached him and offered them cannabis. The pedestrians refused and tried to walk away, but Palain and Triki chased them, grabbing the 18-year-old and throwing him to the ground.

His £8,000 Rolex watch was forced from his wrist, and Triki produced a knife and forced him to hand over £30 in cash.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

The robbing duo struck once more, this time using a stun gun to attack a 26-year-old man in North Audley Street, Mayfair at around 9.25pm on October 27. Palain used the stun gun to incapacitate the victim while they stole a £60,000 Audemars Piguet before fleeing on foot.

None of the stolen watches were recovered, but Metropolitan Police used CCTV and forensic evidence left behind by Palain at the first two crime scenes to identify the men.

Palain pleaded guilty to five counts of robbery at Southwark Crown Court, and was convicted by a jury of possessing a stun gun at the court on Wednesday (May 16).

Palain was handed a total sentence of eight years in prison, five and a half years for the robbery offences and two and a half years for possession of the firearm, to run consecutively. He also received an 18-month concurrent sentence after pleading guilty to using a fraudulent passport with intent.

Triki, aged 21, pleaded guilty to three robberies and possession of a section 5 firearm at an earlier hearing and was sentenced to six and a half years in prison.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Detective Sergeant Shaun Holyhead of the Met's Roads and Transport Policing Command, Proactive Unit, said: "Palain and Triki carried out a series of offences, using an escalating level of violence to intimidate those they targeted while stealing their watches.

"Given this level of violence it is only by sheer luck none of their victims were seriously injured during these attacks.

"This was a diligent and painstaking investigation which has led to two violent criminals being removed from the streets. I only hope the sentences handed down will provide some form of closure to those who fell victim to Palain and Triki."