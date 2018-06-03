The video will start in 8 Cancel

If you think we're closer now to a robot takeover than we ever have been then this quirky bit of Northwick Park Hospital history may make you think again.

Believe it or not back in the mid 1990s the Harrow hospital was using AI to transport blood samples and carry notes through the corridors.

This extraordinary piece of technology was embodied in a 5ft tall robot called Jeeves.

Jeeves had his own ID card used to carry out "mundane but unavoidable tasks" like carrying blood samples and medical notes around the hospital.

Jeeves robots were also used in more than 50 American hospitals.

They were pre-programmed with a map of the hospital and moved at a slow walking speed and immediately stopped if obstructed before making a polite request for people to step aside.

But Jeeves was sadly scrapped after failing his six-month probation period and while his modern-day incarnation 'Tug' is widely used in US hospitals to deliver meals and drugs, robots are yet to return to Northwick Park.