A young man and a teenage boy have been convicted of a series of knifepoint robberies in Edgware.

Abdulahi Sharif Mohamed, 20, of Riverdene, Edgware, pleaded guilty at Harrow Crown Court on Monday, July 16, to robbing three victims on May 8, May 17 and May 20.

The victim in the May 8 robbery was threatened at knifepoint. The victim in the May 20 robbery was beaten and needed hospital treatment.

A 17-year-old boy from Wembley pleaded guilty at the same hearing to the offences on May 8 and May 17, in addition to another offence on May 17 in which the victim was threatened with a knife.

This series of robberies took place on a pathway in Edgware between Farm Road and Brook Avenue.

The victims were men aged between 25 and 50 who were robbed of phones and wallets as they walked home from the Tube station.

The pair will be sentenced at Harrow Crown Court on August 22.

Mohamed was remanded in custody.

The teenage boy, who cannot be named because of his age, has been bailed.