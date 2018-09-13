Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A CCTV image of two men on a motorbike has been released by police after two terrifying robberies in Bayswater and Kensington.

A £10,000 engagement ring was stolen in one of the robberies from a 27-year-old woman as she walked down the street.

The victim had been walking in Moscow Road, Bayswater when two men approached on a motorbike. One of the men jumped off, ran up to the woman and grabbed her by her neck.

He then demanded she hand over her engagement ring, before pulling it off her finger, hopping back on the motorbike and speeding away towards Bayswater Road.

The incident took place in broad daylight, at 7.10pm on June 19.

A second robbery, which the Metropolitan Police are investigating as linked, occurred 25 minutes later in Kensington.

While driving down Melbury Road, the two men are understood to have spotted a 45-year-old woman and one of the men approached her, grabbing her from behind.

He stole a £200 wristwatch from the woman before getting back on the bike. Both men then made off towards Holland Park.

As well as an image of two men police wish to speak with in connection with the robberies, police have also released an image of the diamond ring that was stolen.

The man identified as the one who stole the jewellery is described as wearing dark clothing and a black crash helmet.

The driver of the motorbike is described a a black man wearing a black crash helmet, a white T-shirt, blue jeans and green trainers.

The stolen engagement ring is described as a three stone "blue Nile" diamond, platinum ring, while the stolen watch has a square silver and white face with a black strap and white stitching.

Detective Constable Dan Jones, from the Met’s Westminster Serious Crime Unit, said: “These men targeted and attacked two women in an attempt to snatch their belongings, both of which had sentimental value.

“The attacks have left these two women extremely shaken. If you saw anything or know who these two males are, please get in touch.”

If you can identify the suspects or offer any information to assist the investigation, please contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC.