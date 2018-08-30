Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A vile man broke his way into a Brent home and raped a woman inside before stealing her bank card and bicycle.

Andrei Makara, 40, of no fixed address, was convicted of rape and robbery after pleading guilty at Harrow Crown Court on Thursday August 30.

At 10.40am on July 24, he is said to have forced entry into a Brent home, raped the woman inside and stolen a bank card and bicycle.

He plead guilty to two counts of rape, one count of assault by penetration and one count of robbery and will be sentenced at the same court on Wednesday September 26.

The court heard that the 31-year-old victim was in the bathroom when she heard a loud bang downstairs and, on investigating, realised someone was trying to force entry into the property.

She managed to lock the front door but Makara was able to force it open with shoulder. Fearful for her safety, she bandaged Makara's hand, which was injured during the incident, and offered him her bank card in the hopes of escaping unharmed.

Makara then became aggressive and threatened her with a pair of scissors before raping her.

He afterwards demanded she hand over her bank card and pin number, threatening to kill her if she gave him the wrong number, before stealing a bicycle belonging to her husband and fleeing.

The victim reported the robbery to police the same day and, two days later, further reported she had been raped during the incident. Detectives from the Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command (CASO) immediately launched an investigation.

CASO Detective Constable Alan Wong said: "I would like to commend the victim for her bravery and having the courage to report the incident to the police.

"Her evidence was vital in ensuring a dangerous individual has been brought to justice. Understandably she has been left deeply traumatised, even having to move house within days. I hope today’s conviction will give her some measure of comfort and closure."