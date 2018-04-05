The video will start in 8 Cancel

St Martin's Lane in Covent Garden will remain closed over the next few days following a gas leak.

Motorists are being warned the closure to traffic will run from Garrick Street to Lower St Martin's Lane in Westminster however it will remain open as normal to pedestrians.

Cadent Gas has said its engineers will carry out repairs to a gas pipe but it will take a few days.

Around 1,000 people including residents, diners and theatre-goers were evacuated from the area on Tuesday (April 3) evening.

A cordon put in place has since been lifted and residents have been allowed back into their properties.

In response to the gas leak, Westminster Council had set up an emergency reception centre in nearby Amba Hotel in Strand for any residents who were affected.

Engineers will continue to remain on site until the problem has been fixed.

At this stage it is not clear the number of days this could take but according to Transport for London these are the roads affected:

A400 (WC2N) (All Directions)

B402 (WC2E,WC2H) (All Directions)

[B404] St Martin's Lane (WC2E,WC2N,WC2H) (All Directions)

William Iv Street (WC2N) (All Directions)

The gas company said on Twitter: "Our engineers are repairing a gas pipe. St Martin’s Lane is closed to traffic from Garrick Street to Lower St Martin’s Lane over the next few days. The road is open to pedestrians. Thanks for bearing with us."

This is the second gas leak reported in the area of St Martin's Lane in the same week.

On Friday (March 29), we reported another incident in Monmouth Street which also affected a number of roads in the area.

Road closures affecting this leak are expected to remain in place until Friday (April 6).

