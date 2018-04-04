The video will start in 8 Cancel

A mass evacuation took place following reports of a gas leak in the Covent Garden area.

The busy street of St Martin's Lane in Westminster remains closed on Wednesday (April 4) morning while Cadent gas engineers trace a gas leak and carry out necessary repairs.

About 1,000 people from a number of restaurants and two West End theatre shows were forced to evacuate the area as a precaution on Tuesday (April 3) evening.

Westminster Council said an emergency reception centre had been set up at the Amba Hotel on the Strand for any affected residents.

Cadent gas engineers worked throughout the night to trace and fix the gas leak in St Martin's Lane between Garrick Street and Cecil Court.

The company has confirmed the road is still closed.

According to Transport for London a number of other roads are affected including:

B402 (WC2E,WC2H) (All Directions)

Garrick Street (WC2E) (All Directions)

Great Newport Street (WC2H) (All Directions)

New Row (WC2N) (All Directions)

[B404] St Martin's Lane (WC2E,WC2N,WC2H) (All Directions)

[B404] Upper St Martin's Lane (WC2E,WC2N,WC2H) (All Directions)

William Iv Street (WC2N) (All Directions)

Fire crews and officers from the Metropolitan Police attended the incident.

The London Fire Brigade sent two fire engines and two fire rescue units following reports of a gas leak.

They were on stand-by while the gas authority carried out excavation work.

A spokesperson for LFB said: "Crews have assisted the Metropolitan Police Service with the evacuation of a number of restaurants and two theatres. Approximately 1,000 people were evacuated as a precaution."

The Brigade was called at 6.07pm and crews from Soho, Euston and Lewisham fire stations were at the scene.

A statement from Westminster Council said: "We are aware of a gas leak which is affecting businesses and some residential properties in the St Martin's Lane area.

"The Council are working closely with the emergency services and Cadent Gas to address the issue as soon as possible.

"An emergency reception centre has been set up at the Amba Hotel on the Strand for any affected residents.

"Officers from the Council's Emergency Planning team are providing support and liaising closely with Cadent Gas who are on site and working to resolve the problem."

