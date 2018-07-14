Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents in North Harrow were left with a "river in the street" on Friday (July 13) after heavy rainfall caused flooding near Station Road.

At around 8.30pm, heavy rainfall caused drains in Station Road, near the Londis petrol station, to overflow, with Canterbury Road also affected by the flooding.

The water, which was said to be overflowing from manhole covers as well as drains, had subsided by morning, according to Canterbury Road resident Ibrahim Patal.

Speaking to getwestlondon, the 63-year-old said that cars in North Harrow were driving in the road slowly, with the water about half a tyre deep.

(Image: Ibrahim Patal)

Mr Patal said: "Every single drain I saw in Canterbury Road was overflowing and water was pouring out of the manhole covers as well.

"All the water had gone by [Saturday, July 14, morning] but this happened in the same place two years ago, that time it was worse and the water was about knee high.

"Water was running down through the street [on Friday, July 13], it was like a river in the street. All the water was just gathering at the end of Station Road and Canterbury Road."

He added: "This kind of thing will happen again unless something is done. The drains and manhole covers can't handle heavy rainfall, it's happened many times before.

"It's a nightmare for local residents. By this morning it had subsided because the rain didn't last very long last night, but if it would have lasted another half an hour, it would have been worse."