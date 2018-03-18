The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents living near the River Pinn in Harrow and Hillingdon are being consulted on proposals to prevent the river from flooding.

The Environment Agency has worked with Hillingdon and Harrow Councils and Thames Water to devise a strategy to lessen the risk of flooding.

The Pinn has breached its banks 16 times in the last 70 years, in 1947, 1968, 1977, 1984, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1992, 1993, 2000, 2002, 2009, 2012, 2013 and 2014, and most recently in June 2016.

The Agency is primarily focusing on the areas of Pinner , Hatch End , Ruislip , Ickenham and Yiewsley and have proposed to build walls and embankments in each area.

They have also proposed building new flood storage areas in each area, as well as improving the existing storage area in Pinner and Hatch End and building "natural flood management" there and in East Ruislip.

The Environment Agency is also focusing on connected bodies of water, including Cannon Brook.

(Image: @percygreenfingers)

The River Pinn flows from the Harrow Weald Common through Old Eastcote , into Rusilip and Ickenham, before passing Uxbridge Common to join the River Fray's, which in turn joins the Colne, which then feeds into the Thames.

According to Hillingdon Council the river had been damned during World War II, at the bottom of Pinner High Street, as a reserve water supply to put out fires caused by air raids.

(Image: Hillingdon Golf Club)

A consultation on the Environment Agency proposals is running online and closes on April 9.

There will also be a drop-in session at Pinner Cricket Club, Montesole Road at 4pm on Sunday (March 19), and a further session at Hillingdon Civic Centre at 4pm on March 21.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .