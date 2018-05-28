The video will start in 8 Cancel

Forecasters have warned about the potential for more thunderstorms which may cause flooding as a yellow weather warning is rolled out for parts of west London on Bank Holiday Monday (May 28).

The Met Office has predicted thunderstorms will form "across parts of Wales and southern England" on Bank Holiday Monday between 1pm and 10pm.

The yellow weather warning for rain does not cover all of west London, but the areas included are Hounslow, Kensington and Chelsea, Hammersmith and Fulham and Westminster.

Although Harrow, Ealing, Brent and Hillingdon narrowly avoid the forecast adverse conditions, residents can expect more rain on Tuesday (May 29), when all of west London is covered by a yellow warning for rain.

The weather warning says: "There is a chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes or hail.

"Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

"Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

"There is a chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost."

For the weather warning for rain between 2pm and 10pm on Tuesday, forecasters said: "Some places escaping, but thundery rain or showers could bring local flooding."

The damp bank holiday follows the dramatic storms on Saturday night (May 26), as hundreds of lightning bolts lit up the skies across west London.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said it had taken more than 500 weather-related calls as the humid bank holiday weather broke down into an "utterly intense" storm.

The UK was struck by lightning between 15,000 and 20,000 times throughout the night.