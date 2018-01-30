Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who treated a talented teenage athlete from Notting Hill who had collapsed at an illegal rave and later died has been jailed for fraud.

Kevin Davies, who ran a business providing emergency medical care despite not being able to prove he was a qualified ambulance technician, has been jailed.

Detectives from Croydon CID began an investigation into the 54-year-old after he failed to provide the correct documentation following the death of 15-year-old Rio Andrew at an illegal rave in Croydon in June 2014.

He admitted two counts of fraud and was jailed for 29 months at Croydon Crown Court on Tuesday (January 23).

Davies, from Ridgacre Lane, Quinton, Birmingham, was from a company called Pioneer Medical Solutions, and had provided medical care for people who attended the rave, held in a disused Royal Mail building.

Rio, who died as a result of multiple organ failure and ecstasy intoxication, was treated by Davies and two of his colleagues, both trainee ambulance technicians who had to be supervised by a qualified technician.

All three men were interviewed by police to clarify the time lapse between Rio becoming unwell, to when he was taken out of the venue and handed over to London Ambulance Service (LAS) paramedics.

At the inquest of shot put champion Rio in January 2016, Davies was called as a witness and replied "no comment" to all questions asked of him by the coroner.

As a result, the coroner said during the hearing that, although Rio's death couldn’t have been prevented, questions needed to be answered in relation to the validity of Davies's qualifications and asked for the police to further investigate.

Throughout the course of the investigation into Rio’s death, Davis had been asked to produce certificates and any other evidence that he was a qualified ambulance technician.

Initially, Davies provided police with a series of certificates, including a number relating to first aid and primary care, however none of them contained correct required qualification of an Institute of Health Care and Development (IHCD) ambulance technician.

Despite being asked to provide the correct qualification on numerous occasions, Davies consistently deferred appointments to attend the police station.

In January 2015, a search warrant was carried out at Davies’s address and the offices of Pioneer Medical Solutions.

Two certificates were seized by officers, one of which appeared to suggest he had qualified as a West Midlands NHS ambulance technician in July 2002 and the other that he had completed an ambulance driving training course in July 2003.

However, the documents were analysed by the head of education for the West Midlands Ambulance Service Trust and he said both were fraudulent.

Davies’s two colleagues said they were both working under his supervision as they believed he was a qualified ICHD ambulance technician.

At the time of the illegal rave, Davies had signed off more than 1,000 hours of their work-based assessments. But, as Davies was not a qualified ambulance technician, these assessments have been invalidated.

Due to the fact the company was not able to take on any new work because of Davies’s lack of qualifications, it closed in April 2015.

Davies’s business partner told police he would not have invested £32,000 in the running of the company if he had known the defendant wasn’t a qualified ambulance technician.

Detective Inspector Helen Barling, the deputy senior investigating officer in the case, said afterwards: "Davies’s offences have come to light as a result of the investigation into the tragic death of Rio Andrew.

"For more than a year, Davies failed to provide police with the correct documentation proving he was a qualified IHCD ambulance technician and expert analysis of certificates seized from his company offices were found to be fake.

'He should not have been supervising other’s treatment of patients'

"As a result of his deceit, Davies’s business partner has lost a large amount of money and more than 1,000 hours of training for his colleagues have been completely invalidated.

"Davies said he did not receive any payment for providing medical care at the illegal rave but, as an unqualified IHCD ambulance technician, he should not have been supervising other’s treatment of patients"

Davies had pleaded guilty to two charges of fraud at Croydon Crown Court on November 20.

Rio was a star of the Thames Valley Harriers, based in Wormwood Scrubs' Linford Christie Stadium, and was a star pupil at Holland Park School.

He was also selected by the Jamaican national team during the London 2012 Olympics to be part of their guard of honour during the Games, where he waved the Jamaican flag as the team entered the stadium for the opening night parade.

